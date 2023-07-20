STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The 50th RAGBRAI begins in Sioux City on July 22, but the next destination on that statewide ride is Storm Lake.

“We’re expecting 30,000 riders but that doesn’t include the support vehicle people, so I guess we’re anticipating that we’re thinking about the 40,000 mark is where we’ll be at,” RAGBRAI Storm Lake Committee Chair Carl Turner Said.

Storm Lake residents are preparing for RAGBRAI participants for the first time in eight years. Local businesses are doing their part to get ready for the big ride.

“We are selling official RAGBRAI Storm Lake t-shirts, and they’ve gone really well, especially the last couple of weeks people are really coming in for them, and we are almost sold out,” Sugar Bowl Gift shop co-owner Holly Schiller said.

“We’ve been brewing cold brew for a couple of weeks now, piling up, loading up on cold brew. A couple hundred gallons of that. We’re setting up seating in our parking lot for about 300 people so we’re helping about 300 at a time,” Grand Central Coffee Station owners Karen and John Keenan said.

Turner said the city will be packed with people staying overnight.

“Camping, our main campgrounds are the Field of Dreams which is in the north part of storm lake on 10th Avenue. We have camping all around the lake, we have camping in our school lots, everywhere,” Turner said.

And Schiller said her gift shop will also play a part in hosting riders.

“I’m hosting a quite small team, but I knew it was important to have, you know, host what I could. To do my part and they were looking for people to host in Storm Lake,” Schiller said.

Storm Lake was supposed to be part of the 2020 RAGBRAI route but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Storm Lake residents are ready to show off their city.

“It’s such a fun opportunity to get to know different people and it’s great for our town just how many people ride RAGBRAI to see these different towns in Iowa,” Schipper said.

“It gives us a chance to showcase our community, it’s a beautiful community. I love the lake, great people here, very supportive businesses, so it’s a great opportunity to show what Storm Lake has to offer,” the Keenans said.

The Keenans also said that back in 2015, they prepared 1,200 meals during RAGBRAI. This year, they’re ready to make more than 2,000 meals.

Storm Lake’s RAGBRAI Committee has a website with everything to know for those joining in on the RAGBRAI fun.