SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City RAGBRAI concert will be headlined by Spin Doctors.

The concert helping kick off the annual week-long Iowa bike ride will take place Saturday, July 22, in front of the Tyson Events Center, Sioux City RAGBRAI organizers announced.

The Spin Doctors are known for their hit singles “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” which were both featured on their debut album in the early 1990s. The band celebrated the 30th anniversary of its debut album in 2020. In recent years, they toured extensively across the United States and around the world.

The concert will be free and open to the public, like all other concerts in the series.

RAGBRAI has been announcing concerts at the overnight stops. In Storm Lake on July 23, the Spazmatics will be playing, while the Pork Tornadoes will perform July 24 in Carroll. The only other announced concert is Foghat performing in Tama-Toledo on July 27. For more concerts have yet to be announced.

RAGBRAI announced that Sioux City would be the western Iowa town to kick off the annual bike ride in late January. The slogan for Sioux City’s start of the 50th annual bike ride is “You Never Forget Your First Ride,” a callback to when Sioux City acted as the start of the very first RAGBRAI in 1973. After the 2023 kick-off, Sioux City will have served as the RAGBRAI start eight times: 1973, 1978, 1988, 1993, 2001, 2010, 2015, and this year.

RAGBRAI announced the full route for the 2023 bike ride in March. Starting in Sioux City, the route makes its way to Kingsly, Washta, and Quimby before ending the first day in Storm Lake. The following day, riders will go through Early, Lake View, Breda, and Mt. Carmel before stopping in Carroll.

RAGBRAI L will take place from July 22 through July 29.