SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Thousands of RAGBRAI riders will soon arrive in Sioux City and the Sioux City Police Department plans to put their officers on the trails.

In 1973 when the first RAGBRAI was held, roughly 300 people participated. However, 50 years later more than 25 thousand people are registered for the first day of the ride.

“This weekend is gonna be an all hands on deck,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill, the community policing sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department.

To keep the community safe, the Sioux City PD has officers working overtime this week.

“We do have several volunteers for the ride out, I believe we have around 20 for the ride out. We also have probably six or seven officers on bikes at a time,” said Sergeant Mark Huberty, with the Sioux City Police Department.

With only a few officers on hand, police officials plan to send their officers to the most populated areas.

“Whether that’s traffic control at our intersections when the bicyclists are moving out on Sunday morning, just to make sure that they’re safe and controlling the vehicle traffic,” said Officer Valerie Rose, with the Sioux City Police Department.

“We’ll be out Saturday riding on the riverfront trail, also the campground which is gonna be at Riverside Park. The night of the concert when ‘Spin Doctors’ are here we’re gonna be around the Tyson Event Center, and kinda around downtown just to make sure everybody’s safe,” said Sergeant Gill.

Despite having many responsibilities on their plate, officers will get their fair share of fun while on patrol.

“You know in the past people that are not from here or want to know the good places to eat, so the nice thing about being on a bike is I can actually take them places downtown where they might want to eat or have a beverage,” said Sergeant Gill.

Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 that he wants Siouxlanders to stay safe this weekend and that it’s illegal to ride a bike while intoxicated.