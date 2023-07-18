SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A few of Sioux City’s parks will be closed to the public during the opening weekend of RAGBRAI.

RAGBRAI’s 50th year will be kicking off in Sioux City this upcoming weekend and with that, certain parks in town will be closed.

Chris Larsen Park, Riverside Park, Cook Park, and Headington Park will be closed to the public on Saturday and Sunday since they will be reserved campgrounds for cyclists. Additionally, Chris Larsen Park’s boat ramp will also be closed.

Ahead of the event on Friday, Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park will be sprayed for mosquitos.

In June, RAGBRAI organizers announced the departure route out of Sioux City for cyclists to take as they embark on their journey across the state. The 500-mile route will take cyclists to Storm Lake, Carroll, Fort Dodge, the state capital, and eventually end in Davenport, with other stops mixed in the middle.

Before the trip begins, however, a concert featuring the Spin Doctors and local talent such as Ghost Cat will be held Saturday night.

For details on local RAGBRAI events, routes, and more click here.