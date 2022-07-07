SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Organizers of this year’s RAGBRAI send off in Sergeant Bluff said they will be ready when riders show up in about two weeks.

Some ride officials are speculating as many as 35,000 people could fill the town of about 5,000.

This year, riders will roll out of Sgt. Bluff on July 24, beginning a week-long trek across the northern half of the state. The ride is roughly 430 miles and with 11,900 feet of climb.

The Siouxland communities of Ida grove, Pocahontas, and Emmetsburg also are included on the route.

The local organizing committee held its last official planning meeting Wednesday night, and most agree a lot has changed since the community last welcomed riders 16 years ago.