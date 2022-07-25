SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of cyclists departed from Sergeant Bluff Sunday morning and after many hours of planning, Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI officials have had a bit of time to reflect.

After all the planning and volunteer hours, city leaders in Sergeant Bluff are saying they think they gave RAGBRAI a proper and successful kickoff.

City administrator Aaron Lincoln took amount to speak about how he and the Sergeant Bluff community are feeling after the big weekend.

“Just having a chance to be hospitable, meet new people, a lot of work, a lot of tired people this morning coming off the whole thing but just to be a part of history,” said Lincoln.

After the ride is over, the planning committee will meet again to go over the economic impact of the event.