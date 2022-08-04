SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sergeant Bluff is looking to find out how businesses thrived during RAGBRAI.

More than a week ago, RAGBRAI cyclists pedaled through Sergeant Bluff with many businesses seeing profits from the annual ride.

An estimated 18,000 cyclists biked through Sergeant Bluff between July 22 and 24.

The co-chair of the event in the city said several servers reported getting enough tips to afford the rent for several months.

The city administrator for Sergeant Bluff said they don’t know exactly how much businesses earned.

“It’s hard to tell, we’re actually putting out a survey to our businesses and vendors this coming, just kinda get some of that feedback in terms of profits,” said

Lincoln said they should have the exact numbers in the next few weeks.

The Sergeant Bluff RAGBRAI committee did say the downtown beer garden got more than $30,000 in sales.