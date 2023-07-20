SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 50th Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa starts with a party on Saturday the 22, followed by a bright and early start to the ride itself the following day. Whether you’re interested in RAGBRAI for the events or for the 500-mile bike trip, we have some maps to help you find your way.

RAGBRAI Campers – July 21, 22 & 23

More information on camping here.

Cyclists from across the U.S., and even around the world, will begin to flood Sioux City this week, with most camping through Sunday the 23. Chris Larsen and Riverside Parks are designated tent-camping areas for bikers, with Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center set aside for RV campers. Some 2,000 Sioux City residents are also hosting participants in their own backyards.

Sioux City Expo – July 22

On Saturday, concerts begin at 1:30 p.m. on the main stage of the Sioux City Expo around the Tyson Events Center. The main stage will be in the parking lot near Pierce Street. There’s also the main entrance/exit for pedestrians and bikers. There’s a total of three gates which are marked in dark green text. The day will also feature a variety of vendors, which are also marked on the map. Blue numbered circles are bike vendors, orange numbered circles are expo vendors, and green numbered circles are food vendors. There’s something for everyone!

Officials have already announced long-term parking for RAGBRAI participants. Those wanting to attend the expo but aren’t taking part in RAGBRAI can park in the three parking ramps downtown.

Campers at one of the three designated sites that don’t want to bike any more than they have to can take the shuttles to the Expo at the Tyson.

The routes are marked in purple, green, and red. To cut down on traffic, City officials have also closed down several streets around Sioux City. You can find those here. Additionally, all State System closures and detours are available on 511ia.org.

Day 1 – July 23

Below, cyclists can find the designated departure route, as well as the route that will take you to Storm Lake. The maps for each individual leg of the ride and more can be found here.