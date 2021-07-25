Riders taking part in RAGBRAI tradition before start of 2021 event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Before heading out on their trip, riders participating in RAGBRAI take part in a tradition.

It’s tradition for RAGBRAI riders to dip their back tires in the Missouri River at the beginning of the ride and front tires in the Mississippi to mark the ride’s end.

Riders from Siouxland Cyclists made a stop at a Sioux City boat ramp before making their way to Le Mars.

“You have to train for it. You can’t just hop on your bike and ride across Iowa and not put miles in ahead of time. It takes some training, and it’s quite a feat to complete,” said Ron Begnoche with Siouxland Cyclists.

