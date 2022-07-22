SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s RAGBRAI’s 49th year and the event is gearing up to kick off in Sergeant Bluff this weekend.

Cyclists from all over the world descend on Sergeant Bluff as they get ready for the 545-mile ride.

Some cyclists have already made the trip to Sergeant Bluff, most of whom will be staying in tents. Several riders were seen already setting up, including three first-time riders from Ohio.

“I’m just excited for the music.” “Just the interaction of like-minded people maybe.” “Bike-minded people.” These were just a few of the comments that the three riders shared.

The majority of riders will be showing up in Sergeant Bluff on Saturday and the ride itself kicks off bright and early Sunday morning.

