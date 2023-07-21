SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — The 50th annual RAGBRAI event kicks off in Sioux City with a big celebration on Saturday evening. While it’ll be a fairly standard start to the journey with seasonal summertime conditions, the back half of the ride will bring a tremendous level of heat for riders to contend with.

Daily forecast high temperatures for each location along the RAGBRAI route

Temperatures for the first few stops will be typical of late July in northwest Iowa with a fair amount of sunshine and seasonal temperatures tipping into the upper 80s. The wind should also be calm staying near or below 10 MPH – optimal summertime bike riding weather.

Once riders get to Des Moines however on Wednesday, that’s when the heat will reach a new level. Highs will stay put in the middle to upper 90s through the remainder of the trek and when coupled with high humidity, it’s going to feel like it’s between 105° and 110° for the Heat Index. Heat Advisories & Excessive Heat Warnings may be issued from the National Weather Service in areas where the cyclists will be pedaling next week.

Follow these tips to stay safe during periods of extreme heat

Whether you’ll be participating in RAGBRAI or not, next week is going to pose substantial issues in regards to the hot weather. The drought will likely deepen locally too given the very hot temperatures and sparse rain chances.

Stay with KCAU 9 News as we bring you further updates on the heatwave.