SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Riders kicked off the 50th RAGBRAI the traditional way, with a tire dip into the Missouri River.

Whether it’s tradition, wishing for luck, or the perfect picture, it’s a must-do for some of those on the ride.

KCAU 9 spoke with a RAGBRAI first-timer about why he dipped his tire into the Mighty Mo.

“For me, it’s just a sense of beginning and a sense of accomplishment at the end that we’ve completed something that we’ve been training for, for a while,” Raymond Sanchez said.

As you can see, thousands of riders rolled from the Sioux City Riverfront on down Hamilton Boulevard toward their first stop which was in Kingsley.