IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — Beautiful weather greeted bikers from all over the country as they began their statewide trek for 2022’s RAGBRAI.

After a hilly, 53.2-mile journey from Sergeant Bluff, thousands of bikers arrived in Ida Grove, also known as Iowa’s “castle town.”

“Temperatures were fine. There wasn’t a lot of wind, so there wasn’t a lot of head wind or tail wind. A lot of hills, which if you come to Iowa, you’re going to ride hills,” said Robert Dawson, an Indiana resident, “I ride in Indiana about 30 miles a day, and I started in late May and right up to July. This year, I had 1,500 miles in when I came out. Other years, I had more than that.”

The 2,545 feet of climb wasn’t enough to discourage any riders from making new memories.

“My dad did it several times when I was growing up, and I lived in Iowa. RAGBRAI always came through my town, various points, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” stated Minnesotan Andrew McNamara.

For some, RAGBRAI wasn’t the only reason they were attending the event.

“I try to do something really stupid once a year, and I do a GoFundMe site to St. Jude’s Children’s research,” said Scott Festa, a rider from North Carolina, “We don’t train for it; we don’t even ride. We don’t train for it, like no kid gets to train for cancer, so I don’t get to train for these.”

Scott continued, “You see very fit people, unfit people, people who haven’t trained for it at all, and when you’re going up a hill, everyone gets the suck, so you’re, like yeah friend, keep going.”

Everyone has something to ride for, it’s a collective stride toward greater goals.

“This is the part of the country that I don’t have too many opportunities to go to, so it’s nice to be out here in a place that I wouldn’t otherwise get to see,” stated Colorado resident Martin McDonald.