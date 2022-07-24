SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A ritual for RAGBRAI riders, dubbed the tire dip. It’s known as the official way to kick off the great ride across Iowa.

A place with a population of just over a few thousand. But on RAGBRAI’s start date, Sergeant Bluff was filled with four times that.

For some, taking part in the roughly 400-mile and 7-day bike ride across the state of Iowa is an annual tradition

Others are bearing the trek for the first time.

Although they officially put their pedals to the pavement Sunday morning, committed cyclists are starting early.

The ride will end in Lansing, Iowa where they will then dip their front tire in the Mississippi River, in celebration of completing the oldest, largest and longest week-long bicycle touring event in the world.