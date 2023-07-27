DES MOINES, Iowa — RABGRAI brought an estimated 60,000 cyclists to Water Works Park in Des Moines Wednesday which offered local food vendors massive exposure.

Garrison Goodlett, the Owner of G.G.’s Chicken and Waffles, said that Wednesday’s event was equal parts challenge and opportunity.

“We’ve never done anything this big in a short period of time, we’ve done things like World Food Festival and things, but this is like World Food Festival in one day so this is amazing. It’s amazing to get our name out to people and for people that may come back to Des Moines and then want to try us and just word of mouth is really big,” Goodlett said.

G.G.’s Chicken and Waffles operates out of Kitchen Spaces in the Drake Neighborhood, an industrial kitchen for rent to businesses lacking brick-and-mortar locations.

G.G.’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the only vendor yesterday that works out of Kitchen Spaces.

Goodlett said events like RAGBRAI are a stepping stone to growing his business.

“The next stepping stone for us is probably a food truck so I think this is just helping us to get there. Obviously, help us to build up funds to be able to purchase those things and everything. So yes, every event we have we can sign our name, it’s our resume, so this is a great stepping stone from Kitchen Spaces to the next event and the next event,” Goodlett said.