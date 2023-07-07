SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City theater will host multiple showings of a RAGBRAI documentary in celebration of the ride’s 50th anniversary.

The Riviera Theater at City Centre will feature four showings on July 22, the day before the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) starts in Sioux City according to RAGBRAI Sioux City organizers. “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” will be shown at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

The documentary follows three riders as well as community leaders as they push themselves to their limits and find themselves over the weeklong ride across Iowa.

Des Moines Register journalists Courtney Crowder and Kelsey Kremer directed the movie.

“It was important to us to tell a story that honors the ride but appeals to more than just bike riders or Iowans,” Kremer said. “This documentary explores the people who ride, the towns that host, and the space RAGBRAI offers riders to sift through life’s joy and challenges along the way. It’s a movie that is about RAGBRAI, but it’s also a movie that is for everyone.”

Additional viewings of the documentary will be shown in other towns along the RAGBRAI route. Watch the trailer for “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary” here.