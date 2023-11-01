DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI has revealed the logo for the 2024 ride.

Along with the logo reveal, RAGBRAI also announced that registration for RAGBRAI LI will open on November 15. Registration closes on May 15.

The ride will take place from July 21 through July 27 in 2024, with the RAGBRAI Expo taking place on July 20.

“The spirit of this ride is built around the people and communities of Iowa,” said RAGBRAi ride director Matt Phippen. “They’ve made this ride world-class for fifty years and inspire us every day in the work we do to produce this event.”

RAGBRAI is planning to reveal the route on January 27.