SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Morningside University is welcoming RAGBRAI cyclists to Sioux City by allowing attendees to camp out on their campus.

Cyclists from all over the country are expected to participate in this year’s 50th-anniversary bike ride and to accommodate, Morningside is allowing bike riders to set up free tent and RV camping.

As stated by Morningside, riders are being offered three options for free camping on Friday, July 21, or Saturday, July 22, 2023, to serve those who are interested.

Guests can choose between RV, tent, or RV/tent combination camping. Riders who camp at Morningside may park in any of the on-campus lots Friday and/or Saturday night at no charge. Long-term parking is not available.

Showers will be available on campus, and cyclists will be offered an on-campus meal option that will support a student organization.

Drinking water stations and porta-potties will be available. Electricity will not be provided. Campers will be expected to clean up their site.

More information about the Morningside University camping can be found here.