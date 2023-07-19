SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Join KCAU 9 as we celebrate the kickoff to RAGBRAI’s 50th-anniversary ride live from the Tyson Events Center this Saturday.

KCAU 9 Anchors Tim Seaman and Sophie Erber will take a deep dive into all things RAGBRAI, what to expect with this year’s ride, and why it has been the nation’s premier bike ride for the last fifty years.

KCAU 9 Meteorologist Scott Larson will also give the weeklong RAGBRAI forecast.

Saturday at 6 p.m. on KCAU 9, join us as we go live from RAGBRAI central at the Tyson Events Center in downtown Sioux City.