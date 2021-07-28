Iowa Falls waves goodbye to RAGBRAI riders as they head to Waterloo

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (WHO)– Wednesday is day four of The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, otherwise known as RAGBRAI, and cyclists are in Iowa Falls preparing for the 70-mile trek to Waterloo.

Tuesday, the scenic city welcomed thousands of bikers into its community from Fort Dodge with a parade to celebrate.

Organizers said this year’s event was two years in the making with RAGBRAI 2020 being canceled.

To host RAGBRAI, Iowa Falls turned multiple parks into campsites for bikers, had more than 20 food and drink vendors greet visitors on their way into town and a list of local bands provided live entertainment.

Co-chairs of RAGBRAI Iowa Falls, Alison Campbell & Jeff Burchfield, said challenges this year included changes in RAGBRAI leadership, host towns not having housing committees, and not having a clear count of how many riders were expected to be in town.

However, Iowa Falls is still fortunate to be a host city.

“Coming off the challenges that we in Iowa Falls, in Iowa, and as a world, that we’ve faced with a global pandemic of this past year, this is just an opportune time to have an opportunity for economic recovery for our community,” Burchfield said. “So our community is really looking forward to that as well.”