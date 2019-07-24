Cyclists take on longest trek of RAGBRAI on Day 4

CENTERVILLE, Iowa – Thousands of cyclists are rolling into centerville Thursday night after the longest day of RAGBRAI this year with an 85-mile trek.

Riders even had the chance to make the day longer with the Karras Loop. That optional loop took riders around Rathbun Lake, making the ride more than 100 miles long. That along with stops in 10 towns along the way made for a very full day.

Good morning from Indianola! 📸 Click for more photos from Day 4 as riders embark to Centerville. https://t.co/kyTCtPXqmY — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) July 24, 2019

Even some 2020 political candidates got in on the fun.

“In iowa, it’s funny. I haven’t been here in a couple weeks, and I was talking to my teammates about how much the corn has grown in the last few weeks,” said 2020 Democratic hopefull John Delaney.

What a great morning at #RAGBRAI. Couldn't have asked for a better day to bike through this beautiful state. pic.twitter.com/vSzGUYv1We — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) July 24, 2019

Riders will make the 65 mile trek from Centerville to Fairfield Thursday