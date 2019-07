WINTERSET, Iowa (KCAU) – Some Iowans hit the road for a commute Tuesday.

For the third day, RAGBRAI riders went from Winterset to Indianola for 40 miles

Thousands of one-day riders joined in the ride as this leg swings close by Des Moines.

Wednesday’s stretch from Indianola to Centerville will be the longest, as riders will go nearly 85 miles.