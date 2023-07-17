SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — To kick off a safe ride across Iowa for RAGBRAI, the Iowa Catholic dioceses will have a blessing as well as several masses during the week.

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City will kick off the spiritual element of the 2023 50th anniversary RAGBRAI event.

Nickless will hold a welcome Mass on Saturday, July 22, at 4 p.m. at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City. The blessing will be offered at 3:45 p.m. outside of St. Boniface Church right before the Mass.

There will also be masses held throughout the week as well as other events during RAGBRAI. The list of those events can be found below.

Sunday, July 23 – Mass at Storm Lake St. Mary Church at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Spanish) with Father Brent Lingle.

– Mass at Storm Lake St. Mary Church at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Spanish) with Father Brent Lingle. Monday, July 24 – Mass at Storm Lake St. Mary Church at 7 a.m. with Father Brent Lingle. Mass at 3 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll with Father Patrick Behm.

– Mass at Storm Lake St. Mary Church at 7 a.m. with Father Brent Lingle. Mass at 3 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church in Carroll with Father Patrick Behm. Tuesday, July 25 – Mass at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ames with Father Kyle Digmann.

– Mass at 5 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Ames with Father Kyle Digmann. Wednesday, July 26 – 5 p.m. Mass at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines with Bishop William Joensen. For those taking the century loop off of Highway #210, St. Malachy Church, Ascension Parish in Madrid will have a Mass at 8 a.m. with Father Tim Johnson.

– 5 p.m. Mass at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines with Bishop William Joensen. Thursday, July 27 – Mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Tama with Father Michael McAndrew.

– Mass will be held at 4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Church in Tama with Father Michael McAndrew. Friday, July 28 – 6:15 p.m. Mass at St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville with Davenport Bishop Thomas Zinkula as celebrant.

More information about the week of events can be found by clicking here.