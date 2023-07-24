SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — You may think that bike shops would be bustling with business during RAGBRAI, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

If someone’s bike isn’t ready to roll when RAGBRAI arrives, it’s usually too late to worry about it.

Korey Smith at Albrecht Bike Shop said that he’ll see some walk-in business from bikers, but most of the work is done prior to the ride’s start.

Bike shops along the route may see more business because of repairs that may be needed as riders make their way across the state. However, Smith said that he and his crew were ready for whatever problems came through their door.

“Ya know, we’re actually really busy this time of year regardless,” Smith said. “I would say RAGBRAI maybe brings in an additional 20 to 30 people per day, however, the call volume is quite a bit higher from those who are out of town basically seeking out that services ahead time so by the time they arrive or their bike gets here everything is ready to go.”

Albrecht Bike Shop is just one of two in Sioux City.