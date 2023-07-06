SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two new murals are going to be popping up in Siouxland just in time for the thousand Bicycle Riders, but they won’t last long.

The Des Moines Register’s Annual Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will come through Sioux City for the 50th ride on July 22.

According to a press release from Sioux City’s RAGBRAI Committee, artist Issac Campbell will work with volunteers in Sioux City to create two murals with glue made of flour, sugar and water. Using a Wheat Paste technique Campbell will recreate two scenes based on photographs, one of the Junior League of Sioux City and another on the Interocean Wheel Club.

One of the murals will be on the south wall of the Tyson Events Center and the other will be on the Long Lines Family Rec Center. Both murals will be 10 feet by 10 feet.

“All across this year’s RAGBRAI route, I wanted to have murals that celebrate the sport of bicycling in Iowa, the communities supporting this event, and the riders who are connecting to the long history of bicycling in Iowa,” said Campbell. “I also wanted to involve locals because there are very few public art forms that invite people to be part of the process.”

Campbell’s murals work were seen at RAGBRAI events in Webster City and Anamosa in 2021. Sometime after the murals were seen there was a planning stage to talk about incorporating the murals as a part of RAGBRAI’s 50th event. Campbell will create murals in each of the overnight towns of RAGBRAI, working with volunteers in each town to create artistic works.

The murals will likely hang on for 3-6 months however the press release states that some of the murals can last as long as two years.

The murals are funded by grants from the Iowa Arts Council.