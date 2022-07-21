SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI is an annual tradition where members of the community join together and ride across the state. The tradition brings a festival that includes music, food, and more.

The 2022 RAGBRAI event will begin on Sunday in Sergeant Bluff and riders will travel to Ida Grove. The following day, riders will travel from Ida Grove to Pocahontas.

The daily schedule will go from Pocahontas to Emmetsburg, then Emmetsburg to Mason City, Mason City to Charles City, Charles City to West Union, then finally, RAGBRAI will conclude with West Union to Lansing.

RAGBRAI will begin with the traditional RAGBRAI Expo, a bicycle trade show, which features the latest in bicycling and associated industries. Other events include a foam party, goat yoga, unicycling unicorn, music, food, and vendors.

For additional information regarding the start of RAGBRAI in Sergent Bluff, click here.

RAGBRAI will kick-off behind Hawk’s Coffee Shop in Sergeant Bluff, then riders will pass through Bronson, Battle Creek, and meet in Anthon. Riders will be traveling 53 miles until they hit Ida Grove.

From Ida Grove, they will pass through Galva, Schaller, Nemaha, and Fonda, to then meet in Newell. Riders will spend the night in Pocahontas, then on their way to Emmetsburg, they will pass through Havelock, Rolfe, and meet in West Bend.

Riders will then Travel 105 miles from Emmetsburg, through Whittemore, Algona, Wesley, Klemme, and meet in Britt.

On Crazy Socks Day, riders will travel from Mason City, through Rockford, and meet in Marble Rock before ending the day in Charles City.

From Charles City riders will go through Ionia, New Hampton, Waucoma, Hawkeye, and meet Lawler before ending in West Union.

On the final day, they will travel from West Union through Elgin, Gunder, and Waukon to then meet in Postville before ending in Lansing.

Riders are permitted one bag that weighs no more than 50 pounds, and all baggage must be on the semi-truck before 8 a.m. each morning. Each bag must have a tag on it with the rider’s wristband number.

Medical teams will be patrolling the route and emergency treatment will be available in each campground. Four ambulances and a motorcycle first-responder will be on the route each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the instance of poor weather conditions, the ride will continue. For severe weather guidelines, click here.

SAG wagons will be available for riders who experience mechanical breakdowns or who are unable to continue physically. SAG wagons are equipped to carry 15 bikes and will transport riders to the nearest campground or the nearest repair site. RAGBRAI officials indicated that the SAG service is not intended to provide a taxi service, and riders should not make a habit out of using them. SAG is intended to be a safety service only.

For everything you need to know about RAGBRAI from ride logistics to vending, click here.