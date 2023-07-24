SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI is uniquely Iowa. So, two women who’ve reported on RAGBRAI for years decided to share the story in a documentary.

“Shift: A RAGBRAI Documentary,” was filmed during the 2022 ride and focuses on 4 riders with different reasons why they participate in the ride.

KCAU 9 spoke with the co-directors of the movie about how they feel about their film premiering to hundreds, if not thousands, of RAGBRAI’ers this week.

“Excited for RAGBRAI riders to get to see it,” said Co-Director Kelsey Kremer, “And I’m excited to hear what they think about it,”

Besides Sioux City, Shift will also have show times in cities and towns along the route, including non-hosting cities. Click here for additional information.