2021 RAGBRAI registration opens

After being cancelled for the first time in its history, RAGBRAI is back for 2021.

As of Monday, cyclists can register for the annual bike ride, which is scheduled for July 25 through July 31 and to kick off in Le Mars on July 24 with the RAGBRAI Expo.

Only weeklong rider passes are available at the time as they try to address COVID-19 measures with towns and partners. If safety measures can be met for day pass rider’s registration will open after the first of the year. Registration will not change for anyone who transferred their 2020 day pass registration to 2021.

Participants have until April 1, 2021, to register for the for a weeklong rider pass.

For more about the handling of COVID-19 and other health and safety concerns, They are outlined here.

You can register here.

While they already laid out the 2021 route, organizers said there would by changes made. Already, Maquoketa withdrew from their Friday overnight town.

The full route will be announced on January 30, 2021.