Overcrowding is just one reason, Woodbury County is moving closer to a bond referendum for a new jail facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jailhouse doors at the Woodbury County jail swing open frequently these days.

“We outgrew it shortly after we opened it in 1987,” says Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew.

It’s Sheriff Drew’s responsibility to keep criminals behind bars, but constant overcrowding means some offenders walk out scot-free before completing their sentence.

“It is kind of bulging at the seams right now. The sheriff will come and say we’re at the maximum and we’re recommending that so and so be released. That’s someone who previously has been thought should stay there,” says Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, Chief District Judge.

Intended for 90 inmates, the jail has twice been expanded and now houses 234 prisoners on a daily basis.

Drew says, “I get all excited when it gets below 215 and a few days later it’s back to 234 and it’s just never-ending. It’s like sticking your finger in the dike and wondering when it’s going to stop.”

Sioux City police Chief Rex Mueller echos that concern.

“Sometimes the best tool our officers have is to take someone to jail. Our officers should not be worrying about the fact that they might not be able to accept that person,” said Mueller.

Overcrowding is just one issue plaguing the facility. Built-in 1987 on the site of a gas station, the county is spending close to a million dollars on benzine remediation. Electrical, plumbing and other malfunctions, known to interrupt court proceedings, have rung up another million in expenses.

Judge Hoffmeyer says, “The money pit kind of a building. Whether its water pipes breaking above their head if it’s inmates flooding toilets as they always say they just hope its water coming down.”

What’s not coming down, is the cost of repairs on the ageing building.

“It’s getting to the point that band-aids won’t do it anymore. The continual repairs that we are seeing are escalating annually not just the cost but the number of repairs that we are required,” said Woodbury County Building Services Manager Kenny Schmitz.

Weighing heaviest on the mind of Schmitz is a collapse of the jails H-VAC system already past its life expectancy.

“What do you do with a couple of hundred inmates. We’re going to have a catastrophic problem on our hands,” says Schmitz.

It’s just a matter of time. It really is a ticking time bomb. And the disaster waiting is where are we going to move 100 inmates at a time,” said Sheriff Drew.

It’s the reason county supervisors are edging there way toward a bond referendum on the issue.

Significant improvement at the jail or Law Enforcement Center as it’s known will require the support of voters.

Just replacing the HVAC tops 5 million dollars. Minor improvement for medical and booking needs runs the tab to 22 plus. That doesn’t address overcrowding. if you add in just 55 beds its 40 million dollars. A new 400 to 500-bed jail tops out at 50 million dollars.

“We could fill 300 within 30 days. That leaves 150 for growth that could be potential for revenue,” says Drew.

And Board of Supervisors chairman Keith Radig agrees.

“When you look at those options to gain revenue from having the capacity of a new jail it becomes the most financially

responsible scenario of building a new jail,” says Radig.

“When you look at continued repairs to this facility you’re going to spend $20 to $22 million and have zero new capacity zero new revenue and its all expenses,” added Radig.

“When you look at it as a taxpayer, yes it’s a big pill to swallow. But you’re going to be swallowing some kind of pill no matter what it is,” said Schmitz.

“The votes are going to decide if public safety is a priority” added Sheriff Drew.