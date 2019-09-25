“Operation Clear Track” raises railroad safety in Sergeant Bluff

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) –

Several law enforcement agencies from Siouxland are participating in the largest railroad safety detail in the county.



“Operation Clear Track” is an initiative to raise awareness and enforce state railroad crossing and trespassing laws. It’s all a part of national rail safety week.

Officers say it’s a great way to teach kids how to be safe around railroads.

“Just increase awareness. Now in Sergeant bluff, we don’t deal with the audibles anymore so when the trains do come through, it’s not like you’re not going to see it but it just allows kids to give them something else to think about from home to school safety,” said Chief Scott Pack of the Sergeant Bluff Police Department.



Federal statistics show that one person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the United States.