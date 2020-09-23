With Saquon Barkley out, Giants sign veteran Devonta Freeman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)Two-time Pro Bowl halfback Devonta Freeman has signed with the New York Giants.

The Giants announced the signing of Freeman on Wednesday, a day after 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley was placed on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Freeman played his first six NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, who released him in March. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with New York.

The Giants also placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with turf toe. Like Barkley, Shepard was was hurt in the second quarter of the Giants’ 17-13 loss in Chicago on Sunday. He is eligible to be reinstated to the roster after missing three games.

Freeman has played in 77 regular-season games with 59 starts, and five postseason games. He has rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 257 receptions and 11 TDs.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and ’16. In the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in early 2017, Freeman had 11 carries for 75 yards, including a 5-yard run for the game’s first touchdown. He added two catches for 46 yards.

Current Giants coach Joe Judge was a member of the Patriots staff that season.

Freeman was limited to two games in 2018 because of a groin injury. He ran for 656 yards and two touchdowns and caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four scores in 14 games last season.

The Giants also signed center Javon Patterson to their practice squad. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury and was cut by the Colts on Sept. 5.

