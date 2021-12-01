With Daniel Jones iffy, Giants grab QB Jake Fromm from Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants gave an indication of their concern about starting quarterback Daniel Jones by signing quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

The Giants announced the move early Wednesday before practice.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was uncertain.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the Giants have not released their injury report. Jones’ name will be on the report, the person said. The NFL Network was first to report the injury.

If Jones were unable to play, veteran Mike Glennon would start. He replaced a concussed Jones late in the first half against Dallas on Oct. 10 and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants (4-7) had Tuesday off and coach Joe Judge is expected to meet with the media before a short workout Wednesday. Jones has started every game this season and he has been the starter when healthy since the third game of his rookie season in 2019.

Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has spent the season on the Giants’ practice squad. He and Fromm have not played in an NFL regular-season game.

The Bills selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. As a rookie, the Georgia product was inactive for 19 regular-season and postseason games as the Bills went to the AFC Championship Game.

In the 2021 preseason, Fromm completed 21 of 36 passes for 172 yards. He was released on Aug. 31 and signed to the Bills’ practice squad the following day.

Fromm played in 43 games for Georgia from 2017-19. He completed 621 of 982 passes for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. posting a 35-7 record as a starter. Fromm also rushed for 402 yards and scored three touchdowns on 134 carries.

