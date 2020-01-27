Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer as co-DCs

EAGAN, Minn. (AP)Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer promoted his son on Monday to help fill a key vacancy on his staff, appointing Adam Zimmer and Andre Patterson as co-defensive coordinators.

The Vikings announced their revamped lineup of assistant coaches, which includes two new hires and four internal promotions.

Assistant head coach Gary Kubiak, as reported last week by multiple media outlets including The Associated Press, will be the offensive coordinator. He was an offensive adviser in 2019 for offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who left to be the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers) will continue to direct their respective position groups under Mike Zimmer, one of the league’s top defensive strategists who has called plays on that side of the ball for the bulk of his six-season run in Minnesota. Adam Zimmer, Patterson and assistant special teams coach Ryan Ficken are the only assistants with primarily football responsibilities who have stayed with Mike Zimmer throughout his tenure since being hired in 2014. George Edwards served as defensive coordinator for the Vikings for the last six years, but his contract was not renewed.

Defensive backs coach Jerry Gray also departed after six seasons. He was replaced by Daronte Jones, who held the same role with the Miami Dolphins for the last two years. Phil Rauscher was hired as an assistant offensive line coach, a position he held this season with the Washington Redskins. Rauscher replaces Andrew Janocko, who was moved to wide receivers coach, replacing the departed Drew Petzing. Rauscher previously worked alongside Kubiak with the Denver Broncos and was most recently on staff with the Redskins.

Since the arrival of the Zimmers and Patterson, the Vikings are third in the NFL in sacks (260) and yards allowed (321.8) per game.

