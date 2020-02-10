Vikings hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

EAGAN, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Vikings hired long-time NFL coach Dom Capers on Monday as a senior defensive assistant on an already experienced staff.

The 69-year-old Capers will start his 33rd season as a coach in the league, after serving last year as a senior defensive assistant for Jacksonville. Capers was an NFL head coach for eight seasons, with Carolina (1995-98) and Houston (2002-05). He was a defensive coordinator for four teams, totaling 16 seasons, with Pittsburgh (1992-94), Jacksonville (1999-2000), Miami (2006-07) and Green Bay (2009-17). Capers will help co-defensive coordinators Andre Patterson (defensive line) and Adam Zimmer (linebackers), both of whom also coach a position group.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer last month promoted Gary Kubiak to offensive coordinator. The 58-year-old Kubiak will begin his 25th season as an NFL coach in 2020. Zimmer, Kubiak and Capers have a combined 24 seasons in the league as a head coach and a total of 42 seasons in the NFL as an offensive or defensive coordinator.

