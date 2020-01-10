Top-seeded Ravens host upset-minded Titans in AFC playoffs

TENNESSEE (10-7) AT BALTIMORE (14-2)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 10-7; Ravens 10-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 12-11

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Titans 21-0, Oct. 14, 2018

LAST WEEK – Titans beat Patriots 20-13, Ravens bye (beat Steelers 28-10 on Dec. 29)

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 12, Ravens No. 1

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (21).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (12), PASS (24).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (27).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (5), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Winner advances to AFC title game. … Road team has won each of first three playoff games between these franchises. … Ravens seek first postseason victory since wild-card win vs Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, 2015. … Titans playing second divisional game in three seasons under two different coaches. … Titans trying to reach first AFC championship since January 2003. … Titans have won two straight and six of past eight. … Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry ran for Titans’ postseason record 182 yards against Patriots, most yards rushing in playoff game since Ryan Grant had 201 yards for Green Bay vs. Seattle on Jan. 12, 2008. … Titans QB Ryan Tannehill 8-3 as starter and just won his playoff debut. Tannehill has at least one TD pass in 11 straight games since taking over as starter in Week 7. … Patriots’ 13 points in wild-card game vs Titans tied their fewest in 41 playoff games under coach Bill Belichick. … Titans led NFL with TDs on 75.5% of trips inside opponent’s 20. … Ravens riding franchise-record 12-game winning streak and enter as No. 1 seed for first time. … Baltimore making eighth playoff appearance in 12 seasons under coach John Harbaugh. … Ravens led NFL with 33.2 points per game and 206 yards rushing per game. Set NFL record with 3,296 yards on ground. … Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson set league mark for yards rushing by QB with 1,206 and threw 36 TD passes with only six INTs. … During 12-game winning streak, Ravens allowed only 18 touchdowns and defense scored six TDs. … Mark Andrews scored 10 TDs, most in Ravens history for tight end and most this season in NFL among TEs. … Ravens RB Mark Ingram ran for 1,108 yards and scored 15 TDs, including five on receptions. Status for game uncertain (calf injury). … Ravens plus-24 turnover differential in playoffs since 2000 best in NFL. … Ravens 72-24 at home under Harbaugh in regular season, allowing only 16.8 points per game. … Baltimore 14-1 in home prime-time games under Harbaugh. … Jackson threw 11 TDs with no INTs in three prime-time games this season. … Ravens K Justin Tucker’s 90.8% success rate on FGs best in NFL history. Was 28 for 29 this season.

