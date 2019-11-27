Titans place tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker on injured reserve for a second straight season.

The Titans announced the move Wednesday.

Walker had missed the past four games and played only five snaps Oct. 20 in a win over the Chargers after aggravating the right ankle he broke in the 2018 season opener. That injury cost him the 2018 season. Walker talked to reporters last week that a key to his return would be how his ankle handled practice.

The tight end had 21 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in seven games played.

The Titans filled Walker’s roster spot by signing kicker Ryan Santoso. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound kicker played at Minnesota and was an undrafted college free agent in 2018 with Detroit. He also spent the offseason and preseason with the Lions and was 3 of 4 on field goals this preseason.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL