PHILADELPHIA (AP)Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was being evaluated for a concussion Sunday following a vicious hit that left him motionless in the end zone following his touchdown catch.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps drilled Burks on a helmet-to-helmet hit as he jumped to make the 25-yard TD catch from Ryan Tannehill in the first quarter that tied the game 7-all.

Epps was on his back and players from both teams took a knee. The 22-year-old receiver eventually walked off on his own power and went to the locker room for treatment. Epps was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Burks was an A ll-Southeastern Conference wide receiver out of Arkansas as a junior.

