NASHVILLE Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with four of their nine draft picks.

The Titans announced Thursday they have deals with running back Hassan Haskins, wide receiver Kyle Philips, safety Theo Jackson and linebacker Chance Campbell.

Haskins is the highest of the draft picks as the 131st pick overall in the fourth round out of Michigan. He ran for 1,327 yards and a school-record 20 touchdowns in 14 games last season. Philips is Tennessee’s fifth-round selection at No. 163 overall out of UCLA. He had 163 career catches for 1,821 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Jackson is a Nashville native who grew up attending Titans’ games. The defensive back from the University of Tennessee was the first of the Titans’ two sixth-round picks at No. 204 overall. He played 50 games in five seasons in college and had 1 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for loss and one interception returned for a TD last season.

Campbell is the second selection in the sixth round at No. 219 overall. The linebacker finished his career at Mississippi as a graduate transfer from Maryland. He started 13 games last season and led the Rebels with 109 tackles and was second with 12 1/2 tackles for loss.

