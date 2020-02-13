Titans agree to 1-year extension with TE Anthony Firkser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans have started working on their long list of pending free agents by agreeing to a one-year extension with tight end Anthony Firkser.

The Titans announced the deal Thursday but did not release financial terms. Firkser had been set to become an exclusive rights free agent in March.

Firkser had 14 catches for 204 yards and a touchdown this season, and he had three catches for 45 yards and two TDs in three playoff games. Firkser has 33 catches for 429 yards and two TDs in 27 games over the past two seasons.

He joined the Titans in 2018 after originally signing with the Jets in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard. He had 99 catches for 1,559 yards and 14 TDs at Harvard.

