NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Julio Jones from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones hasn’t played since Nov. 7 due to a hamstring injury. He has 21 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns in the six games he has played this season.

The return of Jones gives the Titans’ offense some help as they deal with the absences of receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry. Brown went on injured reserve Nov. 27. Henry also is on IR and hasn’t played since Oct. 31 as he recovers from surgery on his right foot.

In other moves, the Titans activated safety Dane Cruikshank and wide receiver Racey McMath from injured reserve, placed tight end Tommy Hudson on IR and waived safety Brady Breeze. They also elevated wide receiver Cody Hollister and defensive lineman Kevin Strong from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Hudson won’t play again this season since this is his second stint on injured reserve.

