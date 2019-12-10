TEs Ditka, Newsome, Winslow finalists for All-Time Team

Hall of Famers Mike Ditka, Ozzie Newsome and Kellen Winslow are among the tight ends selected as finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.
The league on Monday revealed 12 tight ends – Dallas’ Jason Witten is the only active one – and 40 offensive linemen. Those numbers will be pared down by a 26-member panel to five tight ends, seven tackles, seven guards and four centers.
The current list is loaded with Canton inductees, including such tackles as Dan Dierdorf, Art Shell and Anthony Munoz; guards Jim Parker, Bruce Matthews and John Hannah; and centers Jim Ringo, Jim Otto and Mike Webster.
The finalists, in alphabetical order by position:
TIGHT ENDS
Dave Casper
Ike Ditka
Antonio Gates
Tony Gonzalez
Rob Gronkowski
Ron Kramer
John Mackey
Ozzie Newsome
Charlie Sanders
Shannon Sharpe
Kellen Winslow
Jason Witten
TACKLES
Bob Brown
Roosevelt Brown
Lou Creekmur
Dan Dierdorf
Forrest Gregg
Cal Hubbard
Walter Jones
Ron Mix
Anthony Munoz
Jonathan Ogden
Orlando Pace
Willie Road
Art Shell
Bob St. Clair
Joe Thomas
Ron Yary
GUARDS
Larry Allen
Joe DeLamielleure
Dan Fortman
John Hannah
Jerry Kramer
Larry Little
Tom Mack
Bruce Matthews
Randall McDaniel
Mike Michalske
Mike Munchak
Jim Parker
Will Shields
Dick Stanfel
Gene Upshaw
CENTERS
Dermontti Dawson
Mel Hein
Jim Langer
Jim Otto
Jim Ringo
Dwight Stephenson
Mike Tingelhoff
Clyde “Bulldog” Turner
Mike Webster
