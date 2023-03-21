PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed longtime Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract.

The deal, announced Tuesday, fortifies the interior of the Steelers offensive line as Pittsburgh builds around second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

The 29-year-old Seumalo, a Hawaii native who played at Oregon State, started 60 games across seven seasons with the Eagles, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. Seumalo appeared in 81 games in all for Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles following the 2017 season.

Seumalo is considered an excellent run blocker, though he has improved in pass protection during his career. He allowed just one sack while playing 1,137 offensive snaps in 2022.

While Seumalo can play all three interior line positions, he seems a natural fit at left guard. Kevin Dotson started all 17 games at the position for Pittsburgh in 2022 but seems headed to a reserve role in 2023.

Seumalo is the second offensive line signing by the Steelers so far in free agency. Pittsburgh brought in former New York Jets lineman Nate Herbig last week. Herbig, who signed a two-year deal, figures to serve as a backup at several positions.



