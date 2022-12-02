PITTSBURGH (AP)Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris expects to play Sunday when the Steelers travel to Atlanta.

Harris practiced Friday for the first time since injuring his abdomen late in the first half of a 24-17 victory over Indianapolis on Monday night. Harris said he ”felt good” and sees no reason why he won’t be in the lineup as Pittsburgh (4-7) tries to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

Harris walked off the field against the Colts grimacing in pain, though he’s not sure exactly when he was injured. The 2021 first-round pick had run for 35 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season before exiting. The pain grew to the extent that Harris said he went to the hospital for evaluation.

”I didn’t even get tackled when I first (started) feeling it,” Harris said. ”I got a bounce, and the pain just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

Reserves Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland played well with both Harris and usual backup Jaylen Warren out, running for a combined 92 yards as the Steelers won for the second time in three games.

”I think that shows how good our (position) room is,” Harris said.

Warren is listed as questionable for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is also questionable with a rib injury. The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was limited in practice all week after an uncharacteristically quiet performance against Indianapolis, where he registered three tackles and just one quarterback hit.

