Steelers RB James Conner inactive against Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers will attempt to lock up the AFC North title without top running back James Conner.

The Steelers made Conner inactive because of a quadriceps injury before their game against Cincinnati. This marks the third time in Pittsburgh’s past four games that Conner will not be available. He missed two games against Baltimore and Washington after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Benny Snell Jr. will likely start in place of Conner. The Steelers (11-2) can clinch the AFC North with a victory even as their running game has struggled. Pittsburgh has topped just 50 yards rushing twice in their past seven games.

The Steelers also made recently acquired offensive lineman Danny Isidora active. Pittsburgh signed Isidora off Kansas City’s practice squad last week following a season-ending injury to starting left guard Matt Feiler. Rookie backup Kevin Dotson is also out because of a shoulder injury.

The Bengals promoted quarterback Kevin Hogan to the gameday roster, giving Cincinnati some extra depth behind starter Ryan Finley.

The Steelers inactive players: QB Josh Dobbs, RB James Conner, SS Antoine Brooks, DT Isaiah Buggs, OLB Cassius Marsh, G Kevin Dotson

The Bengals inactive players: K Randy Bullock, QB Brandon Allen, LB Logan Wilson, G B.J. Finney, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland.

—

