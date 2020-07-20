Stability gives Eagles edge in likely 2-team NFC East race

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8)

CAMP SITE: Philadelphia

LAST YEAR: Eagles won NFC East, reaching playoffs for third straight season. Carson Wentz led injury-depleted offense to four straight December wins, but suffered concussion early in wild-card loss to Seattle. Wentz started 17 games after finishing previous two seasons on injured reserve.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: CB Darius Slay, DT Javon Hargrave, WR Marquise Goodwin, LB Jatavis Brown, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S Will Parks, WR Jalen Reagor.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: RG Brandon Brooks (injury), S Malcolm Jenkins, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RB Jordan Howard, LB Nigel Bradham, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Ronald Darby.

PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Lack of on-field practices limits expectations on Reagor, other rookies, Also, forced team to re-sign LT Jason Peters to replace Brooks.

CAMP NEEDS: Eagles have to find out if Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl LT, can make switch to RG at age 38. Also, must learn if second-year pro Andre Dillard can handle LT. On defense, CB Jalen Mills needs time to transition to S to replace Jenkins and young linebackers have to get some work.

EXPECTATIONS: Only team in NFC East with returning coach in Doug Pederson gives Eagles stability and edge in a division that should be two-team race with Dallas. Wentz carried offense down the stretch and has new weapons to help him. Still, appear to be too many flaws to contend for Super Bowl.

