Seattle’s Diggs, San Francisco’s Tartt out for Sunday night

SEATTLE (AP)Both the Seahawks and 49ers will be without their starting safeties after Seattle’s Quandre Diggs and San Francisco’s Jaquiski Tartt were inactive for Sunday night’s game to decide the NFC West title.

Diggs was listed as questionable dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Tartt was doubtful with a rib injury. Lano Hill will start in place of Diggs with Marcell Harris starting for Tartt.

The 49ers had previously ruled out pass rusher Dee Ford (quad/hamstring), while Seattle had ruled out left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and wide receiver Malik Turner (concussion).

Seattle is also without tight end Luke Willson, who was a late addition to the injury report on Saturday with a hip injury.

