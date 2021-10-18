Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor leaves on stretcher with injury

PITTSBURGH (AP)Seattle linebacker Darrell Taylor left the Seahawks’ game Sunday night against Pittsburgh late in the fourth quarter on a stretcher with an unspecified injury, and coach Pete Carroll said preliminary CT scans were clear.

Taylor fell to the ground during a 3-yard gain by Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris with the Steelers driving near midfield with 3:10 to play in regulation.

Taylor was on the ground for more than 10 minutes while being attended to by medical staff. Players from both sides came out to offer support. He was placed on the stretcher and taken to a hospital.

Carroll said after the game the team got a good preliminary report on the 24-year-old rookie and that there were more tests to be done.

The Seahawks said Taylor had feeling in all of his extremities and that he was expected to fly home with the team.

Carroll also said Taylor was not happy being carted off the field.

”He was so mad to be taken off the field like that. He wanted to get up,” Carroll said. ”They wouldn’t let him do it, because they had to do all the secure methods to take care of him. He didn’t want any part of that.”

