NEW YORK (AP)New York Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

Saleh sat out the team’s 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday, forced to watch from a hotel room while tight ends coach Ron Middleton assumed the head coaching duties.

Saleh tested positive last Wednesday after feeling symptoms, but still participated in remote team meetings. He was cleared Tuesday night and thrilled to be back Wednesday at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

”It’s like the first day of school,” Saleh said with a laugh. ”I’m ready to go another 18 weeks.”

The Jets had as many as 25 players – on the active and practice squad rosters, and injured reserve – on the COVID-19 list as of Tuesday, and got back nine after they also cleared COVID-19 protocols. The NFL reduced the isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.

The decision made Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association came after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.

The team announced backup quarterback Joe Flacco, tight end Kenny Yeboah, defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi, Jonathan Marshall and Tanzel Smart, linebackers Hamsah Nasirildeen and Noah Dawkins, and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson were expected to practice Wednesday. Smart, Dawkins and Jackson were restored to the practice squad.

Saleh added the Jets are hopeful wide receiver Vyncint Smith, guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Hamilcar Rashed Jr., and safety Ashtyn Davis will clear COVID-19 protocols later in the week and be able to play against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings returned running back Dalvin Cook from the COVID-19 list ahead of their crucial game at Green Bay, but wide receiver Adam Thielen will be out after being placed on injured reserve.

Cook was sidelined for Minnesota’s loss to the Rams last week. He was able to take advantage of the NFL’s new shortened isolation rule, forcing asymptomatic players to sit out only five days, half of the previous requirement. Cook is unvaccinated and declined to discuss that subject when asked Wednesday before practice.

Thielen sprained his left ankle on the opening drive at Detroit on Dec. 5. He returned against the Rams after missing two games, but aggravated the injury twice and barely played in the second half. Thielen must sit out a minimum of three games, meaning the Vikings would have to make the playoffs and win a first-round matchup for him to have an opportunity to play again this season. The 31-year-old Thielen had 726 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

The Vikings (7-8) play the Packers (12-3) on Sunday night. They’re in eighth place in the NFC, one game behind San Francisco and Philadelphia. The 49ers and Eagles currently hold the final two wild-card spots.

The Chiefs no longer have any players on the COVID-19 list after activating tight end Travis Kelce, linebacker Nick Bolton, right tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback Rashad Fenton, kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend in time to return to practice Wednesday.

At one point last week, the Chiefs had an outbreak that landed 16 players on the reserve list. A few returned in time for their 36-10 throttling of the Steelers on Sunday, and the rest should be available this Sunday in Cincinnati.

Kansas City has clinched the AFC West and will be trying to maintain its grasp on the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye. The Bengals will be trying to clinch the AFC North with a win over the Chiefs.

New Orleans got 11 players off the COVID-19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, linebackers Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, tight end Adam Trautman, offensive linemen James Carpenter and Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo and defensive backs J.T. Gray and Jeff Heath.

The Texans activated 13 players from the list, including wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who leads the team with 945 yards receiving; center Justin Britt; K Ka’imi Fairbairn; LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, who leads the team with 94 tackles; and defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who has a team-leading eight sacks.

Houston added running back David Johnson to the COVID list Monday and placed wide receiver Chris Moore and defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter on the list Wednesday. Kicker Dominik Eberle, who was signed last week to fill in for Fairbairn against the Chargers, was placed on the practice squad/COVID list Wednesday.

Also:

– Buffalo also had a few key players activated from the COVID-19 list, including two of its top wide receivers in Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, right guard Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

– Indianapolis activated standout guard Quenton Nelson, fellow guard Mark Glowinski, defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin from the COVID-19 list. The team also activated tight end Farrod Green from the practice squad list and placed quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf on that list.

– The Los Angeles Chargers got linebacker Joey Bosa back from the COVID-19 list, along with wide receiver Jalen Guyton, center Corey Linsley, and defensive backs Kemon Hill and Trey Marshall.

– Jacksonville placed five more players on the COVID-19 list, bringing the team’s total to 24. The five latest: left tackle Cam Robinson, returner Jaydon Mickers, safety Rudy Ford, receiver Josh Hammond and linebacker Dylan Moses.

– Las Vegas put star tight end Darren Waller on the list, along with defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and tight end Derek Carrier.

– The Denver Broncos placed safety Caden Sterns, offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and wide receiver Tim Patrick on reserve/COVID-19 list. Center Lloyd Cushenberry III was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Vic Fangio says with new NFL protocols, he’s expecting to get defensive lineman Mike Purcell back from the virus list for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

– Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves two offensive lineman, and only one starter right guard Nate Davis on the list and nine total from Tennessee’s active roster.

– New England returned running back Rhamondre Stevenson and linebacker Harvey Langi from the COVID-19 list. The Patriots have six still on the list: QB Brian Hoyer, linebacker Matt Judon, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche and Brandon King.

– The Giants placed defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence on the COVID-19 list and coach Joe Judge expects him to miss the game at Chicago on Sunday. New York also activated wide receiver John Ross and defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson and Keion Crossen from the list.

– Carolina added linebacker Haason Reddick and QB P.J. Walker to the COVID-19 list and offensive linemen Pat Elflein, OL Dennis Daley were taken off the list.

– Cleveland placed QB Nick Mullens on practice squad/COVID-19 list.

– Miami activated tight end Cethan Carter, cornerback Justin Coleman, guard Robert Jones, offensive lineman Greg Mancz and linebacker Duke Riley off the list. The team also placed center Spencer Pulley on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

– Green Bay placed safety Henry Black, punter Corey Bojorquez, tight end Tyler Davis and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke on the COVID-19 list.

– Arizona activated punter Andy Lee from the list.

– Detroit added defensive end Michael Brockers and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai to the list.

– Philadelphia activated offensive linemen Andre Dillard and Le’Raven Clark, and defensive ends Ryan Kerrigan and Tarron Jackson from their reserve/COVID-19 list.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL