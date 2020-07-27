Saints QB Drew Brees donating another $5 million

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, say they’re donating $5 million toward a partnership with a Louisiana health care provider to build “numerous” health centers in economically struggling communities around the state.

Brees said in his announcement on social media that the first center will be built later this year in eastern New Orleans in partnership with Ochsner Health.

This marks the second multimillion donation Brees has made to benefit Louisiana since the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States. In March, he donated $5 million to assist food banks in the state as people began losing jobs because of businesses closures or staff reductions stemming from government restrictions aimed at curbing the virus’ spread.

Louisiana, with a population of nearly 4.7 million, has been hard hit by the virus. As of Sunday, state health department figures showed a total of 107,574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,651 deaths.