Saints cut cornerback Janoris Jenkins in latest salary dump

NEW ORLEANS (AP)The New Orleans Saints have released starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins in yet another roster moved aimed at helping the club get below this season’s $182.5 million NFL salary cap for the 2021 season.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced Jenkins’ release on Thursday, one day after New Orleans informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander that they would be cut.

Those were the latest among more than a handful of prominent veterans to be released, including tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill, and punter Thomas Morstead.

The Saints also have yet to retain the services of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the club’s 2020 sacks leader, who is due to become a free agent next week.

Cutting Jenkins will lower New Orleans’ salary-cap figure by about $7 million. The Saints still needed to eliminate about $25 million in payroll by the time the new league year starts on Wednesday.

Jenkins started all 13 games in which he played in 2020, tying for the team high in interceptions with three. He made 54 solo or assisted tackles and was credited with 12 passes defensed.

